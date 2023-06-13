VIDEO: Black Stars hold first training in Accra ahead of Madagascar match

Black Stars commenced their preparations for their encounter against Madagascar on Monday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

However, the team's deputy captain, Thomas Partey, was noticeably absent from the first training session.

The remaining 23 members of the 25-man squad participated in the training session under the watchful eyes of head coach Chris Hughton.

Despite the absences, the team displayed a high level of commitment and determination, indicating their readiness for the upcoming challenge.

All three players are expected to join the team for their next training session, scheduled for Tuesday.

The coaching staff and fans alike will be eagerly awaiting their arrival, hoping for their swift integration into the squad ahead of the crucial fixture.

Black Stars, currently positioned second in their group, are in dire need of a victory to secure their place in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, set to be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.