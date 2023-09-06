VIDEO: Black Stars hold first training in Kumasi ahead of CAR match

Black Stars have commenced their training sessions in Kumasi ahead of the crucial Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Central African Republic (CAR). The team held their first training session at the Baba Yara Stadium on Tuesday.

Despite an injury that has ruled out Joseph Paintsil from the squad, all other invited players participated in the training session. Late arrivals, Jordan Ayew and goalkeeper Richard Ofori, were also present and actively engaged in the training.

However, fans were left disappointed as the training session was not open to the public. Supporters gathered outside the gate, expressing their eagerness to support the team, but they were unable to gain access to the training ground.

Black Stars are in Kumasi for the match against Central African Republic and need at least a draw to secure their qualification for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Ivory Coast.

The match holds significant importance for the team as they aim to secure their place in the continental competition.