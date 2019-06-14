VIDEO: Black Stars in final training ahead of Saturday's warm up match against South Africa

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 14 June 2019
Black Stars training

Black Stars were back in training on Friday evening ahead of their final pre-2019 Africa Cup of Nations friendly against South Africa. 

All players were involved in the exercise at the Jebel Ali Centre of Excellence.

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah is expected to rehearse his tactics for the tournament when his side face the Bayana Bayana.

The Black Stars lost 1-0 to Namibia in their first friendly match and hope to make amends.

 

 

