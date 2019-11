The Black Stars are in high spirits ahead of their crunchy 2021 Africa Cup of Nations clash against South Africa on Thursday at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

The team turned to their usual singing and dancing after their final training on Wednesday to boost their morale and confidence ahead of the game.

The Stars will go into the game with the aim of starting the qualifying campaign on a winning note.

Watch the Stars 'jama' video below;

https://youtu.be/taM9D_5qefw