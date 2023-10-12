VIDEO: Black Stars intensify training ahead of Mexico clash

The Black Stars continued training in Charlotte ahead of their international friendly on Saturday against Mexico.

Coach Chris Hughton prepared with 21 players in camp following the arrivals of Mohammed Kudus and Jerome Opoku.

The team went through quick drills before doing some ball works as the manager fine tunes his side for El Tri.

The Black Stars will face Mexico at the Bank of America Stadium in North Carolina on Saturday.

Three days later, the team will engage the United States of America as part of preparations towrads next month's World Cup qualifiers as well as the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Below are the players in camp:

Richard Ofori, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Alidu Seidu, Kingsley Schindler, Nicholas Opoku, Stephan Ambrosius, Gideon Mensah, Joseph Aidoo, Joseph Painstil, Salis Abdul Samed, Antoine Semenyo, Ernest Nuamah, Ransford Konigsdorffer, Jordan Ayew, Elisha Owusu and Inaki Williams, Edmund Addo, Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus and Jerome Opoku.

Watch video below: