VIDEO: Black Stars make swift departure to Ghana after 2021 AFCON qualifier win over São Tomé and Principe

The Black Stars have made a quick departure to Ghana after inflicting a 1-0 defeat on São Tomé and Principe in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Ghana recorded their second successive victories in Group C of the qualifiers when they defeated São Tomé and Principe 1-0 at the Estadio Nacional 12 de Julho on Monday afternoon.

Kwesi Appiah’s side needed a second half penalty strike from Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew to win the match.

The team left their hotel and headed straight to airport just hours after the game to return to Ghana.

Ghana sit atop of Group C with 6 points, three points better than 2nd place side Sudan after two round fo games.

Watch how the Stars leave for Ghana below;

