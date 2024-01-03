VIDEO; Black Stars open camp in Kumasi ahead of AFCON 2023

Black Stars trained on Tuesday in preparation for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament, with 24 out of the final 27 squad members participating.

This marks the commencement of a nine-day camp in Kumasi before the team heads to Ivory Coast for the AFCON, scheduled to start on January 13, 2024.

Originally planning to train at the Baba Yara Stadium, the technical team, led by Chris Hughton, shifted the first day's training to the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex due to the unfavourable condition of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium pitch after a thorough inspection.

The 24 participating players included Joseph Wollacott, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Alidu Seidu, Denis Odoi, Kingsley Schindler, Gideon Mensah, Abdul Fatawu Hamid, Nicholas Opoku, and Daniel Amartey.

The remaining players, such as Salisu Mohammed, Alexander Djiku, Baba Iddrisu, Elisha Owusu, Abdul Samed Salis, Richmond Lamptey, Majeed Ashimeru, Andre Ayew, Ransford Yeboah Koningsdorffer, Osman Bukari, Joseph Painstil, Ernest Nuamah, Antoine Semenyo, and Jonathan Sowah, also took part.

