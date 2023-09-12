VIDEO: Black Stars players celebrate Jordan Ayew's 32nd birthday

Crystal Palace forward, Jordan Ayew was celebrated by his Black Stars teammates on his 32nd birthday.

The Black Stars striker turned 32 on September 11 and was surprised with a birthday cake by the FA while in camp with his teammates at the Swiss Spirits Hotel in Accra.

Ayew, who has over 90 caps with the national team, led the Black Stars to victory against the Central African Republic to secure qualification to the Nations Cup in Ivory Coast next year.

In a video shared on social media, his teammates sang and cheered him on as the cake was presented to him.

The former Swansea forward has been training with the team in Accra ahead of the friendly against Liberia on Tuesday.

Jordan Ayew was named Crystal Palace's Player of the Month for August after an impressive run of games, which saw him serve two assists in three games.

Watch video below: