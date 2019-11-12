Video: Black Stars players depart from Accra to Cape Coast for South Africa AFCON clash

21 players including captain Andre Ayew embarked on the trip to Cape Coast in good spirits ahead of Thursday's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The Black Stars team together with the coaching staff embarked on a familiarizing tour of the Central Region as part of the campaign to #Bringbackthelove to boost support for the senior national team.

They were expected to make stopovers in Winneba, Mankessim and Cape Coast before paying a visit to the chiefs of the city.

The team will then head to their hotel and later move to the Cape Coast Stadium to continue preparations for the big game on Thursday.

Ghana and South Africa met in June part of preparations for this year's Afcon, with the game ending 0-0 in the United Arab Emirates.

Thirteen players including captain Andre Ayew reported to training on Monday, with the rest expected to join the team today for the trip to the central Region.

The team together will the coach will embark on a familiarizing tour when they arrive in the Central Region as part of the campaign to bring back the love for the senior national team.

The team will then head to their hotel and later move to the Cape Coast Stadium to continue preparations for the big game on Thursday.

Ghana and South Africa met in June part of preparations for this year's Afcon, with the game ending 0-0 in the United Arab Emirates.