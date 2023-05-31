VIDEO: Bofoakwa Tano beat Eleven Wonders 7-6 on penalties to seal Ghana Premier League promotion

Bofoakwa Tano beat Techiman Eleven Wonders in an entertaining playoff match to secure promotion to the Ghana Premier League.

Bofoakwa Tano took the lead in the third minute of the game when they were awarded a penalty kick and Leslie Aryeetey scored.

Techiman Eleven Wonders equalized in the second half when Osman Zakaria scored just a minute into the second half.

The game went into a penalty shootout, with both teams displaying skill from the spot.

Bofoakwa Tano emerged victorious with a 7-6 shootout score, sealing their return to the Premier League after 16 years.

