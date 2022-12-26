GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
VIDEO: Brandon Thomas-Asante scores another outrageous goal as West Brom beat Bristol City

Published on: 26 December 2022
Ghanaian forward Brandon Thomas-Asante netted his fifth goal of the season in the English Championship on Boxing Day as West Brom beat Bristol City.

Thomas-Asante came from the bench to round off the victory for the Baggies as they claimed a 2-0 win at the Ashton Gate Stadium in Bristol on Monday afternoon.

West Brom coming from a defeat in their last game looked to bounce back in the matchday 24 fixture.

The visitors scored the opening goal of the match through midfielder Matt Phillips after he was played through by defender Connor Townsend.

Substitute Thomas-Asante sealed the win for West Brom fifteen minutes from full-time after he combined with Tom Rogic to double the advantage.

Ghana international Antoine Semenyo was introduced in the game in the 79th for the hosts as he replaced teenager Alex Scott.

Watch video below:

 

