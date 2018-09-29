VIDEO: CAF Gen Secretary Anthony Baffoe unimpressed with Ghana's preps for 2018 AWCON

CAF Deputy General Secretary Anthony Baffoe is not impressed with the level of preparations of the host of the Africa Women's Championship 2018.

The Local Organizing Committee are behind time with regards to the completion of the stadia and other infrastructures required for the hosting of the Championship.

But CAF has gone ahead to confirm the West African country as hosts of the eight-team tournament.

The decision was taken after an Executive Committee meeting in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

''I need to be blunt, they are behind, if I say they I mean Ghana. They need to step up preparation,'' Baffoe told the BBC.

Ghana will host Nigeria, Algeria, Mali, Zambia, South Africa, Equatorial Guinea and Cameroon between 17 November -1 December.

Watch Anthony Baffoe's interview with the BBC.

