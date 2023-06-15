VIDEO: Callum Hudson-Odoi and Fosu-Mensah groove to highlife classic 'Ashikele'

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Timothy Fosu-Mensah, both Europe-born footballers of Ghanaian descent, have recently showcased their love for Hiplife music in a viral video circulating on social media.

The duo can be seen enthusiastically dancing to the highlife classic "Ashikele" by Ghanaian musician George Jahraa.

In the video, Fosu-Mensah initiates the display of his dance skills, captivating viewers with his moves. Hudson-Odoi then takes over, showcasing his own dance moves to the popular hit song. Despite representing England and the Netherlands at the senior level, both players are still eligible to play for Ghana.

Fosu-Mensah, born to Ghanaian parents in Amsterdam, initially represented the Netherlands at the youth level. He has also made three appearances for the Dutch national team. However, he was excluded from their squads for both Euro 2020 and the upcoming Qatar 2022 World Cup.

After spending four and a half years at Manchester United, Fosu-Mensah joined German side Bayer Leverkusen in 2021. Thanks to a rule change by FIFA, he can still choose to play for Ghana.

On the other hand, Hudson-Odoi, who hasn't played for England recently, declined a call-up after being relegated to England's U-21 team last year.

The talented winger has shown interest in representing Ghana on the international stage. Despite his previous appearances for England, he remains eligible to switch his allegiance to Ghana.

The video of Hudson-Odoi and Fosu-Mensah enjoying Ghanaian Hiplife music highlights their connection to their Ghanaian roots and their appreciation for the vibrant music scene of their ancestral homeland.