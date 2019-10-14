GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
VIDEO: Callum Hudson-Odoi talks about the effect of Chelsea's transfer ban

Published on: 14 October 2019

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has spoken out about the effect of the club’s transfer ban.

The Blues were unable to sign new players ahead of this season, but have coped remarkably well in difficult circumstances.

 

The 18-year-old has made four appearances since returning from long-term injury this season.

Chelsea currently lie fifth on the Premier League standings after eight matches.

