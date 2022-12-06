VIDEO: Cameroon FA boss Samuel Eto'o brutally attacks Algerian YouTuber in Qatar 

Samuel Eto'o was filmed assaulting a YouTuber after Brazil thrashed South Korea in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The incident occurred outside Stadium 974, where the Cameroon FA president appeared to be enraged by the Algerian and brutally attacked him.

Eto'o, who was leaving the stadium after the South Americans' brilliant 4-1 win, found reason to argue with a cameraman outside the stadium and got into a physical altercation.

The victim of Eto'o's blow was Algerian YouTuber Said Mamouni, who later released a video confirming that he had reported the incident to Qatari police.

“I’m at the police station to file a complaint against Etoo, he hit me and someone else with him pushed me and destroyed my camera,” Mamouni said on his YouTube channel.

”I asked him how is Bakary Gassama [African World Cup playoff referee], and if he gave him a bribe, he hit me and destroyed both my camera and mic, I know I will take my rights here in Qatar as it is a state of law, he did hit me in the chest and the face and in my elbow.”