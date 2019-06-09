GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
VIDEO: Captain Solomon Asante scores as Phoenix Rising clobber Tulsa Roughnecks in USL

Published on: 09 June 2019
Solomon Asante

Solomon Asante scored or Phoenix Rising in their 5-0 demolition of Tulsa Roughnecks in the USL on Friday night. 

The captain converted a penalty in the 41st minute after Junior Flemmings was taken down inside the box.

The referee had no option but point to the spot.

Forwards Adam Jahn, Flemmings and Asante combined for four of the five goals.

Flemmings finished with a brace and Asante led the team with two assists.

Watch Solomon Asante's goal for Phoenix Rising:

