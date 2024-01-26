VIDEO: Chris Hughton touches down in UK following Black Stars coaching exit

Former Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has returned to the United Kingdom (UK) after parting ways with the coaching responsibilities for Ghana’s senior national team.

Hughton's departure came in the aftermath of the premature exit of the Black Stars at the 2023 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) as Ghana Football Association (GFA) terminated his contract on Tuesday, January 23, 2024.

The Irish-born Ghanaian tactician led Ghana to a second consecutive early exit from the AFCON group stage. The Black Stars managed only two points in the tournament, suffering a 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde and achieving 2-2 draws against Egypt and Mozambique.

During his tenure, Hughton, the former Brighton coach, oversaw 13 matches, securing only four wins. A video capturing Chris Hughton's return to the UK just days after his dismissal from the Ghanaian coaching position has surfaced online.

Watch the video as Chris Hughton returns to the UK following the disappointing AFCON campaign