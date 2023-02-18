VIDEO: Christian Atsu’s wife in tears as Newcastle United and Liverpool pay tribute

Christian Atsu's wife Marie-Claire Rupio was overcome with emotion at St James Park on Saturday, as Newcastle United and Liverpool paid tribute to the late footballer.

Atsu, who had played for Newcastle for five years, passed away in a tragic incident in which he was trapped under rubble for almost 12 days following the devastating earthquake in Turkey.

Marie-Claire, accompanied by the couple's two sons, was in attendance at the Premier League match between Newcastle and Liverpool, where both teams and fans observed a minute's applause before kickoff. The poignant moment was captured on camera, with Marie-Claire seen trying to comfort her sons before breaking down in tears.

Newcastle and Liverpool pay tribute to Christian Atsu, who tragically lost his life in the devastating earthquakes in Turkey. pic.twitter.com/u3B7A5OCXX — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 18, 2023

The touching tribute was echoed across all Premier League games that day, including those featuring Atsu's former club Chelsea, as well as Everton and Bournemouth. Players, fans, and football clubs alike paid their respects to the talented winger, who was known for his skill and dedication to the game.

Atsu's untimely passing has left a deep void in the football community, with many mourning the loss of a player who had touched so many lives both on and off the field. His legacy, however, will continue to inspire and uplift those who knew him, and he will be remembered fondly for years to come.