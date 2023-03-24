VIDEO: Classy moment as Mohammed Kudus stops security from heckling fan who wanted a selfie

Mohammed Kudus warmed the hearts of fans at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium after stopping security men from harassing a fan who wanted a photo with the Ajax star.

The midfielder after Ghana's game against Angola joined his teammates to thank fans for showing up in their numbers in Kumasi.

In the spare of the moment, a fan tried to force his way to the midfielder but the security personnel in protecting Kudus ended up having a scuffle with the supporter.

However, the attacking midfielder pleaded with the security to allow the fan take a photo with him, leading to a loud applause from the stands.

Kudus played a pivotal role as the Black Stars secured a narrow win against Angola and close in on a ticket to Ivory Coast 2023.

The four-time African champions will travel to Luanda on Monday for the second leg of the AFCON qualifier.

Ghana sit top of Group E with seven points from four games.

Watch video below: