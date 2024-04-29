GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

VIDEO: Coach Bashir Hayford interrupts league match, sits in middle of field in protest

Published on: 29 April 2024
VIDEO: Coach Bashir Hayford interrupts league match, sits in middle of field in protest

The Ghana Premier League match between Heart of Lions and Bechem United witnessed an unprecedented disruption as Heart of Lions coach Bashir Hayford protested what he perceived as biased officiating by sitting in the middle of the pitch.

This shocking incident caused a delay in play for approximately 20 minutes at the Nana Gyeabour Park, where both teams ultimately played to a 1-1 draw.

Hayford, whose team are battling for survival, took a seat and positioned himself on the field in protest. His actions were captured and widely circulated on social media platforms.

Despite the interruption, the experienced coach eventually vacated the field, allowing the game to resume. Despite being reduced to 10 men, Bechem United managed to avoid defeat at home.

 

A potential victory for Lions would have propelled them out of the relegation zone. However, with the draw, they remain second from bottom and face a significant risk of relegation to the Division One League.

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more