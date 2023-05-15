VIDEO: Colorado Rapids star Lalas Abubakar gets emotional as mother watches him play for the first time in USA

Defender Lalas Abubakar was almost brought to tears after his mother watched him for the first time play for MLS side Colorado Rapids in the United States.

As part of Mother's Day celebrations, the Colorado Rapids star's mother and sister were flown to the United States to watch the game against Philadelphia Union.

Although Rapids lost 2-1 to Philadelphia, the former University of Dayton centre-back was filled with emotions seeing his beloved mother at the end of the match.

“This is awesome. It’s beautiful,” he told Rapids Media. “This is what I’ve been waiting for for so long. I know we lost the game, but this is beautiful to see my mom watching me from the stadium for the first time. This is something I will always cherish," he added.

Abubakar's mother, Madam Amida also shared his experience watching her son play for the first time at the DICK’S Sporting Goods Park.

“I’m really happy to be here at the right time,” Amida said. “This is my first time in the United States, and I’ve never seen Lalas play, so this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Abubakar has been a key player for Rapids since joining from Columbus Crew, netting his first goal of the season against LA Galaxy last week.

By Lukman Abdul Mumin