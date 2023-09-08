VIDEO: 'Come for breast milk' - Passionate fans show their affection for Semenyo and Kudus after CAR game

In an extraordinary display of passion, some ladies from Kumasi couldn't contain their excitement for Ghana's football stars Antoine Semenyo and Mohammed Kudus following the game against the Central African Republic.

One young lady was so overwhelmed by her encounter with Mohammed Kudus that she shed tears of joy while taking a photo with the midfielder. Her emotions ran high, and her smile turned into tears as she couldn't contain her excitement in the presence of the football sensation.

In another remarkable video, a devoted fan humorously expressed her admiration for Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo. She cheekily offered to "breastfeed" Semenyo as a reward for his exceptional performance during the game, playfully stating, "Antoine Semenyo should look for me. He should come for me to breastfeed him because I really like him. Oh God, this boy... He is very good. He played well today, not only Kudus. He did really well. Antoine Semenyo, come for breastmilk."

All this for Antoine Semenyo alone? No, I have to play for the Black Stars😂 pic.twitter.com/lSvWybDqpc — MINGLE (@Its_Mingle) September 8, 2023

Everyone wants a moment with Mohammed Kudus. pic.twitter.com/cURXwHci5O — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) September 7, 2023

Both Mohammed Kudus and Antoine Semenyo played pivotal roles in Ghana's 2-1 victory over the Central African Republic, with Kudus scoring the crucial equalizer and Semenyo providing the assist for the match-winning goal.

This victory secured Ghana's qualification for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, with the team finishing at the top of their group with 12 points.