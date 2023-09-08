GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

VIDEO: 'Come for breast milk' - Passionate fans show their affection for Semenyo and Kudus after CAR game

Published on: 08 September 2023
VIDEO: 'Come for breast milk' - Passionate fans show their affection for Semenyo and Kudus after CAR game

In an extraordinary display of passion, some ladies from Kumasi couldn't contain their excitement for Ghana's football stars Antoine Semenyo and Mohammed Kudus following the game against the Central African Republic.

One young lady was so overwhelmed by her encounter with Mohammed Kudus that she shed tears of joy while taking a photo with the midfielder. Her emotions ran high, and her smile turned into tears as she couldn't contain her excitement in the presence of the football sensation.

In another remarkable video, a devoted fan humorously expressed her admiration for Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo. She cheekily offered to "breastfeed" Semenyo as a reward for his exceptional performance during the game, playfully stating, "Antoine Semenyo should look for me. He should come for me to breastfeed him because I really like him. Oh God, this boy... He is very good. He played well today, not only Kudus. He did really well. Antoine Semenyo, come for breastmilk."

 

Both Mohammed Kudus and Antoine Semenyo played pivotal roles in Ghana's 2-1 victory over the Central African Republic, with Kudus scoring the crucial equalizer and Semenyo providing the assist for the match-winning goal.

This victory secured Ghana's qualification for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, with the team finishing at the top of their group with 12 points.

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more