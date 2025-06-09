VIDEO: Como players arrive Ghana for charity event

Players of Italian topflight side Como 1907 have arrived in Ghana for a charity event in collaboration with Sports Creates Memories.

The seven players, who are part of the club's Primevera team arrived on Monday and were warmly received at the Kotoka International Airport.

Como and Sports Creates Memories will hold a series of activities aimed at helping the less privileged in society.

"Como 1907 has strong ties with the local community and beyond. This time, the club's commitment to the community has taken us to Accra, Ghana," write Como.

"In collaboration with the Sports Creates Memories association, seven of the Primavera players will embark on a unique journey: they will coach local children, sharing their passion for football and contributing to a project of significant social and human value.

"Sports Creates Memories is an association that has been working in Africa for years, using football as a tool for social and cultural inclusion. It is a universal language that brings people and cultures together under the banner of the world's most popular sport."

Como enjoyed an impressive campaign in the Italian Serie A under the tutelage of former Arsenal star Cecs Fabregas, finishing the campaign in a respectable 10th position.