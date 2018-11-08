Video: Confusion over Andre Ayew 'goal' as Fenerbahce defeat Anderlecht

Fenerbahce striker Andre Ayew sparked a debate on Thursday when he was judged not to have scored in their 2-0 win over Belgian side Anderlecht in the UEFA Europa League.

The Ghana international initially looked to have headed from a Mathieu Valbuena cross to give the home side the important win in their European campaign.

But television replays showed that that Ayew did not have contact with the ball but his effort fooled the goalkeeper and contributed to the goal.

The goal was widely credited to Valbuena as they opened the scoring in the match at the Şukru Saracoglu Stadium in Istanbul on 71 minutes.

The Canaries extended their lead three minutes later when Swiss international Michael Frey wrapped up the victory for the home side.

The Turkish giants welcomed Anderlecht to the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium with the aim of returning to winning ways after drawing 2-2 with them in Belgium a fortnight ago.

Thursday's victory keeps Fenerbahce on second position with seven points - three adrift of leaders Dinamo Zagreb who play later on Thursday.

Watch video of Ayew's disputed goal below: