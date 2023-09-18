VIDEO: Controversial offside call mars Heart of Lions vs. Asante Kotoko clash

In a highly anticipated Ghana Premier League opener, Heart of Lions and Asante Kotoko played out a goalless draw in Kumasi.

However, the match was marred by a controversial offside call that denied Heart of Lions a legitimate goal.

Lions appeared to have taken the lead when the ball hit the back of the net, but the assistant referee swiftly raised his flag for offside.

It later emerged that this call was incorrect, as the player in question was, in fact, onside when the ball was played. Mustapha Yakubu, in a rebound situation, tucked the ball away, seemingly giving Lions the lead.

The assistant referee Gilbert Adom Mensah's certainty in raising the flag, even before the ball crossed the goal line, raised eyebrows and intensified criticism.

This incident has once again placed Ghanaian match officials under scrutiny and prompted backlash from various quarters, including Kotoko fans.

Criticism has been directed at both referee George M. Vormawor and his assistant, Gilbert Adom Mensah, for the contentious decision that impacted the outcome of the match.

Assistant Referee Gilbert Adom Mensah has to explain why this goal was disallowed. pic.twitter.com/2N6HEyCygk — George Duah (@georgeduah_) September 17, 2023

The incident highlights the ongoing debate over officiating standards in Ghanaian football.