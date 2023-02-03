VIDEO: Controversial penalty sees Asante Kotoko lose to Karela United 1-0

Karela United managed to secure a 1-0 victory over Asante Kotoko on Thursday in Anyinase, ending the Porcupine Warriors’ unbeaten run.

The decisive goal of the match came in the second half, when Samuel Attah Kumi converted a controversial penalty to give Karela United the lead.

Despite their best efforts, Kotoko were unable to equalize, and their unbeaten run came to an end. They were unbeaten in their last six games, including a 5-1 victory last weekend.

Kotoko now sits outside the top four, four points behind leaders Aduana Stars.

The win, on the other hand, is a welcome boost for Karela United, as it has lifted them out of the relegation zone and into a more secure position in the league table.

Kotoko claimed that Karela United attacked them.

Watch highlights of the game: