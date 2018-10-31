GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
VIDEO: Leicester defender Daniel Amartey makes way to stadium to pay respect to late owner

Published on: 31 October 2018
Daniel Amartey

Ghana defender Daniel Amartey was the last Leicester City player to pay his respects to late owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

The full-back was stretchered off towards the end of Leicester's 1-1 draw against West Ham.

He underwent a successful surgery on Sunday and it has been reported that he will sit out of action for over two months.

Srivaddhanaprabha was killed with four other passengers, in a tragedy which has stunned the football world.

Srivaddhanaprabha bought Leicester in 2010 for £39m, cleared their debts and saw the club win promotion to the top flight four years later.

The Foxes then beat odds of 5000-1 to claim the Premier League title in 2015-16 in one of the greatest sporting stories of all time. Amartey contributed to the title success.

Watch Amartey pay his last respect to Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha

Comments

