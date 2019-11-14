VIDEO: Crocked St.Gallen defender Musah Nuhu making positive progress after serious KNEE injury

St. Gallen defender Musah Nuhu is in the final phase of returning from a serious knee injury which has sidelined him for five months, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The centre-back underwent surgery in Switzerland in June to correct a career-threatening knee injury he sustained at Ghana’s pre-2019 Africa Cup of Nations training in Dubai.

Nuhu torn an anterior cruciate ligament in the left knee and was ruled out for several months by his Swiss Super League side.

The 22-year-old rehabilitation is on course and the former WAFA SC player is making positive progress in the treatment room.

" In January he will join the team’s preseason training and so he is expected to start playing again in February," a source close to the player told GHANASoccernet.com

Before his injury, Nuhu penned a permanent deal with FC St. Gallen after a successful loan stint for the 2018/19 season where he scored one goal in 13 matches.