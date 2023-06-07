VIDEO: Daniel Amartey spotted with new Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino after Leicester exit

Ghana defender Daniel Amartey has been spotted having a conversation with new Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The 28-year-old left Leicester City at the end of the season following the expiration of his contract with the Foxes.

Amartey spent eight years at the King Power stadium where he won the English Premier League, the FA Cup and the Community Shield.

His meeting with Pochettino, as sighted in a video shared on social media, has sparked rumours of a possible move to Chelsea.

Pochettino is hoping to build a strong squad capable of winning the English Premier League as well as return to Europe.

Meanwhile, Amartey has been linked with a move to Turkey, where he is expected to join Besiktas.

The former FC Copenhagen player has also been reported to be on the radar of Italian giants AC Milan.

Watch video below: