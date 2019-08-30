VIDEO: Dauda Mohammed enjoys his first day as Esbjerg FC player

Ghanaian striker Dauda Mohammed signed for the Danish side Esbjerg FC on loan till the end of current from Belgian giants Anderlecht.
The move was confirmed after he passed a mandatory medical.
Watch Dauda first day as Esbjerg FC player
