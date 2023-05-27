VIDEO: Dauda Mohammed scores stunning late goal to rescue point for CD Tenerife

Ghanaian forward Dauda Mohammed was on target for CD Tenerife in the Spanish Segunda league on Friday as they shared the spoils with Real Zaragoza.

The former Asante Kotoko striker fired home to level the score with two minutes remaining after immaculately controlling the ball before blasting it past the goalkeeper with his left foot.

The visitors conceded early in the second half after Tenerife goalkeeper Juan Soriano's mistaken pass hit Victor Mollejo into the post.

He had earlier made incredible saves to deny the hosts.

Meanwhile, Mohammed has now scored four goals and provided three assists in 27 games for Tenerife.

The 25-year-old is on loan from Belgium giants RSC Anderlecht, but he is expected to seal a permanent move to the Spanish club at the end of the season.

Watch video below: