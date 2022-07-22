VIDEO: Dauda Mohammed's first interview following move to Tenerife

Dauda Mohammed expressed delight after completing his loan move to Spanish side Tenerife.

The deal includes an option to buy.

The 24-year-old passed his medical on Thursday, as reported by Ghanasoccernet, with the deal now announced.

He spent last season on loan at Cartagena, where he made an impression, prompting clubs in Spain to pursue his signature this transfer window.

Tenerife and Albacete were the frontrunners, but the former moved quickly to secure the striker.

This is the striker's fourth loan spell since 2019. In the past three seasons, he has played for Vitesse, Esberg fB and Cartagena.

Dauda joined Anderlecht from Asante Kotoko in 2017, but has struggled to break into the first team and establish himself as a regular, resulting in the loan spells.

His contract with Belgian club Anderlecht expires in a year. A one-year extension option is also included in the contract.

Dauda hopes to excel at Tenerife to stand a chance of being included in Ghana's squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.