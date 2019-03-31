VIDEO: David Accam scores another sublime goal as Philadelphia Union win in MLS

David Accam scored for the second successive time as Philadelphia Union beat newcomers FC Cincinnati 2-0 on the road on Saturday night in the MLS.

The Ghana international doubled the lead for the visitors in the 58th minute.

He dribbled past both Cincinnati center backs inside the 18-yard box before toe-poking home the second goal at the Nippert Stadium.

Accam was involved in the opening goal through Marco Fabian in the 47th minute

He centred a pass to Fabian who slammed a left-footed shot past goalkeeper Spencer Richey.

Last week, he scored a brace in the win over Columbus Crew and dedicated the goals to his late father.

He was subsequently named in the MLS Team of the Week.