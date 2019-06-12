GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 12 June 2019
VIDEO: David Accam's debut goal for Columbus Crew sends them progress in US Open Cup
David Accam was the saviour for Columbus Crew who managed a slim 1-0 win over USL Championship side Pittsburgh Riverhounds in the US Open Cup on Tuesday.

In the 56th minute, Pedro Santos picked the ball up wide and had space to dribble.

He lifted his head and found Accam rushing into the penalty box.

The former Ghana international used a flick to put the ball by goalkeeper Kyle Morton for the 1-0 lead.

Without seven regular starters due to injury or international competition, Columbus Crew produced a relatively make-shift lineup to start the game.

 

