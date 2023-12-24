VIDEO: Defender Janet Egyir grabs match winner for Hapoel Katamon Jerusalem in Israel

Defender Janet Egyir snatched the match-winner for Hapoel Katamon Jerusalem against Ramat Hasharon in the Israeli Women's Premier League.
The Ghana international connected home from inside the box to seal a 2-1 win in a match day 6 fixture.
She joined Hapoel Katamon Jerusalem in 2022 and helped the club to finish second in the top-flight.
The 31-year-old Sekondi-Takoradi born was nominated Defensive Player of the Year last year.
Egyir has also played for Icelandic sides VÃkingur OlafsvÃk and Afturelding/Fram.
Watch Janet Egyir's match-winner
HIGHLY-RATED:
The former @HasaacasLadies captain burnishing her credentials everywhere she goes. pic.twitter.com/YBCtj02Nph
â€” Ridwan .I. Asante (@ridwanasante) December 24, 2023