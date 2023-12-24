GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
VIDEO: Defender Janet Egyir grabs match winner for Hapoel Katamon Jerusalem in Israel

Published on: 24 December 2023
Janet Egyir

Defender Janet Egyir snatched the match-winner for Hapoel Katamon Jerusalem against Ramat Hasharon in the Israeli Women's Premier League.

The Ghana international connected home from inside the box to seal a 2-1 win in a match day 6 fixture.

She joined Hapoel Katamon Jerusalem in 2022 and helped the club to finish second in the top-flight.

The 31-year-old Sekondi-Takoradi born was nominated Defensive Player of the Year last year.

Egyir has also played for Icelandic sides VÃ­kingur OlafsvÃ­k and Afturelding/Fram.

Watch Janet Egyir's match-winner

 

