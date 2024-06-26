GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
VIDEO: Dennis Odoi begins begins early pre-season with Royal Antwerp after completing move

Published on: 26 June 2024
Ghana defender Dennis Odoi has already begun training with Royal Antwerp following the completion of his move from rivals Club Brugge.

The veteran defender joined the former champions on a two-year deal in the summer transfer window.

Barely twenty-four hours after signing the deal, Odoi joined his new teammates as the Reds began pre-season ahead of the 2024/25 season.

The experienced defender is expected to play a pivotal role at the club following his enormous experience in the league, having represented Anderlecht, KRC Genk and Club Brugge in the Belgium topflight.

The 36-year-old missed Ghana's World Cup qualifiers early this month against Mali and the Central African Republic due to a knock.

However, he has recovered and looks set ahead of the upcoming campaign in the Jupiler Pro League.

Watch video below:

 

 

