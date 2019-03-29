GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
VIDEO: Division One League side Accra Lions in top shape for Special Competition

Published on: 29 March 2019
Accra Lions

Division One League campaigners Accra Lions FC believe they are in top shape for the Ghana Football Association Special Competition after a fantastic pre-season. 

They enjoyed an unbeaten run which was capped by a 3-0 win over Tudu Mighty Jets at Tema Sports Stadium last month.

It was their fourth victory in four weeks dating back to the 6-0 win over Future Stars Academy, a 2-1 victory over Attram de Visser Academy and 2-0 win over Prestige FC.

ALFC are ready to travel to Kpando to play Heart of Lions in Zone 3 B of the Special Competition.

 

