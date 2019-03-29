VIDEO: Division One League side Accra Lions in top shape for Special Competition

Division One League campaigners Accra Lions FC believe they are in top shape for the Ghana Football Association Special Competition after a fantastic pre-season.

They enjoyed an unbeaten run which was capped by a 3-0 win over Tudu Mighty Jets at Tema Sports Stadium last month.

It was their fourth victory in four weeks dating back to the 6-0 win over Future Stars Academy, a 2-1 victory over Attram de Visser Academy and 2-0 win over Prestige FC.

ALFC are ready to travel to Kpando to play Heart of Lions in Zone 3 B of the Special Competition.