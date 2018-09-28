VIDEO: Division Two side Cheetah FC snap up Niger U17 captain Djibrilla Ibrahim

Ghanaian Division Two side Cheetah FC have signed Niger U17 captain Djibrilla Ibrahim on a three-year deal.

GHANASoccernet.com understands, owner of the club Abdul Haye Yartey scouted the defender during the African Championship in Gabon last year.

Ibrahim featured for Niger at the 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup in India and was monitored by the talent-spotter.

Yartey followed Ibrahim to the just ended WAFU Zone B U17 tournament where he was captain of the host nation.

He last played for Nigerien side AS Douanes.

Cheetah FC have been one of major exporters of young talents to Europe with the likes of Christian Atsu, Alhassan Wakaso, Ernest Ohemeng, Mohammed Iddriss just to mention a few.

Watching video of Djibrilla Ibrahim unveiling ceremony:

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 28, 2018