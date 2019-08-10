VIDEO: Dominic Oduro climbs off bench to rescue point for Charlotte Independence against Loudoun FC in USL

Ghana striker Dominic Oduro came off the bench to rescue a point for Charlotte Independence in their 3-3 stalemate with Loudoun FC in the United Soccer League on Friday night.

Loudoun started the game on a front foot but failed to make it count on the scoresheet.

Independence however proved effective in front of goal as Valentin Sabella put them ahead in the 38th minute.

But the visitors failed to hold on to their lead as Harri Hawkins pulled parity for Loudoun FC on the stroke of half time.

However, Jorge Herrera restored the visitors advantage with a fine finish in the 63rd minute before Antonio Bustamante drew level two minutes later.

Herrera turned provider by floating in a lofty cross for Dominic Oduro — who had come on for Sabella in the 56th minute — to head home on the 70th minute mark.

But the host crawled back again to salvage a point through Carlos Alvarez’s 79th minute low header.

Watch Oduro’s goal below;

