Video: Dortmund star of Nigerian descent Akanji shocks TV audience with mathematical ability

Swiss footballer of Nigerian descent Manuel Obafemi Akanji has wowed television audience in Germany as he used mental mathematics to beat the presenter who had a calculator at hand in solving calculations.

The 23-year-old, who plays for Bundesliga side Borrusia Dortmund, instantly answered difficult multiplication questions even faster than the television presenter who was holding a calculator.

His stunning mathematical prowess has attracted him many fans apart from his great footballing skills after his other talents was exposed to the media during a television show.

The live audience had the chance of testing the defender and he passed the test with distinction, drawing wild applause and bewilderment from the guests and public.

His stunning intellect is very different from the stereotypes of footballers who are often regarded as uneducated or illiterate.

Akanji was born in Neftenbach, Switzerland to a Swiss mother and a Nigerian father.

Watch his performance of Akandji during the live television show below

He made two appearances for the Switzerland U-20 national team. His debut was on 7 September 2014 in the 0–0 draw against the German U-20 national team.

From 2014, he was a member of the Switzerland U-21 team and made his debut for them on 26 March in the 0–3 defeat by the Italian U-21 team.

Akanji made his debut in the Switzerland national football team in the 2-0 win against Faroe Islands in the World Cup qualification match on 9 June 2017. He played the entire 90 minutes.

He was included in the Switzerland national football team 23 man squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.