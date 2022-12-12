VIDEO: Dundee United's Matthew Cudjoe perfumes sultry skills in friendly defeat to Swansea

Youngster Matthew Cudjoe produced an inspiring display as a second half substitute for Dundee United in a friendly against English second-tier side Swansea City.

The 20-year-old was exhilarating to watch in the 25 minutes he spent on the pitch after replacing Liam Smith despite Dundee’s 2-0 defeat.

Cudjoe forced Swans goalkeeper Benda into a low save with his dipping effort from the edge of the area.

The former Asante Kotoko and Legon Cities FC player's biggest task is to win over head coach Liam Fox who placed him down the pecking order before the World Cup break.

I can’t wait for the opportunity to do more of this, thanks to my Mgt Team & my teammates who keeps encouraging me. I can’t wait for the opportunity to make our fans happy #UnitedInPursuit #arabs pic.twitter.com/axtYAwGgiT — Mathew Anim Cudjoe (@CudjoeAnim) December 11, 2022

Cudjoe and his Dundee United side gearing up for the return of the Scottish Premiership next week when they face Livingston.