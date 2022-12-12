GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
VIDEO: Dundee United's Matthew Cudjoe perfumes sultry skills in friendly defeat to Swansea

Published on: 12 December 2022
Matthew Anim Cudjoe in action for Dundee United.

Youngster Matthew Cudjoe produced an inspiring display as a second half substitute for Dundee United in a friendly against English second-tier side Swansea City.

The 20-year-old was exhilarating to watch in the 25 minutes he spent on the pitch after replacing Liam Smith despite Dundee’s 2-0 defeat.

Cudjoe forced Swans goalkeeper Benda into a low save with his dipping effort from the edge of the area.

The former Asante Kotoko and Legon Cities FC player's biggest task is to win over head coach Liam Fox who placed him down the pecking order before the World Cup break.

 

Cudjoe and his Dundee United side gearing up for the return of the Scottish Premiership next week when they face Livingston.

