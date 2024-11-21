GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
VIDEO: Ebenezer Abban receives special welcome from Heart of Lions teammates after Ghana debut

Published on: 21 November 2024
Heart of Lions captain and defender, Ebenezer Abban was given a special welcome following his return from international duty with the Black Stars of Ghana.

Abban received a late invite after the withdrawal of several players due to injury.

The Heart of Lions captain made his Ghana debut after coming on in the second half of the game against Niger. The Black Stars lost 2-1 to the Menas, having already failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Meanwhile, Abban had a decent game as he impressed the technical team of the Black Stars.

His teammates formed a guard of honour to welcome him as they prepared for the Ghana Premier League game against Legon Cities.

The defender has been in outstanding form for the Kpando-based club, who have been impressive in the new campaign, comfortably sitting third on the table.

Abban will be hoping to maintain his red-hot form before the return of international action in March 2025, when Ghana faces Chad in the World Cup qualifiers.

Watch video below:

 

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
