VIDEO: Ebenezer Ofori scores SCORCHER as New York City FC thump Seattle Sounders

Substitute Ebenezer Ofori smashed in a screamer as New York City FC trounced Seattle Sounders 3-0 in the MLS on Wednesday night.

The midfielder replaced controlled a pass from distance and rifled in a sizzling left-footed strike from more than 30 yards to complete the drubbing exercise.

Ofori had come on for Alexandru Mitriță in the 62nd minute.

NYCFC broke through in the 58th minute when Moralez and Medina exchanged passes in the penalty area, and after the ball deflected back to Moralez, his right-footed effort beat Stefan Frei with a deflection off Jordy Delem.

Moralez has posted a goal or an assist in seven straight games, now the longest streak in MLS this season, totaling 6 goals and 8 assists during that stretch.