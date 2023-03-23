VIDEO: Eddie Nketiah hangs out with Kim Kardashian, gifts American reality star Arsenal jersey

English-born Ghanaian forward, Eddie Nketiah spent time with American business mogul and reality TV star, Kim Kardashian, following her visit to the Emirates.

The Arsenal forward presented a customized jersey to the ex-wife of American rapper Kanye West and was also seen taking photos with her son, Saint West.

Nketiah is out with an injury and will not be involved in international football during the break.

The London-born forward is yet to make a decision over his international future, having represented England at youth levels.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian watched Arsenal's Europa League round of 16 clash against Sporting Lisbon last week. A game Arsenal lost and penalties.

Her presence was deemed as a curse for the Gunners after she visited France to watch PSG, who also lost their game against Stade Rennais with her in the stands.

Nketiah is expected to make a return to the Arsenal team after the international break, as the North London club chase their first English Premier League title since 2004.

Watch video below: