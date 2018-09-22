VIDEO: Eddie Nketiah hits brace as Arsenal U23 thump Liverpool 4-0

Ghanaian youngster Eddie Nketiah scored a brace as Arsenal U23 beat Liverpool 4-0 on Friday.

Bukayo Saka his first goal at this level on just his second start for Freddie Ljungberg's side.

Nketiah got on the scoresheet after the striker finished calmly from close range as he stakes a claim for involvement against Brentford in the Carabao Cup next week.

It was then 3-0 through with Joe Willock making an excellent run, as he has become accustomed to doing this season, prior to scoring.

Nketiah got the final goal but much praise goes to Olowu, who performed an impressive skill move before finding the striker.

Arsenal have now gone five games unbeaten in the league under Ljungberg, winning three of them.

The Eddie Nketiah's double for Arsenal U23:

