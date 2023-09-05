VIDEO: Eddie Nketiah opens up about his international decision between England and Ghana

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has opened up about his decision to accept England's invitation amid talks with Ghana.

Nketiah, who had expressed his interest in representing the Ghanaian national team in the past, had a series of discussions with officials from both nations. Last year, he openly mentioned contemplating the idea of playing for the Black Stars.

Despite his impressive performances for England at the youth level, his prospects for representing the senior team seemed uncertain. Nonetheless, after much consideration, Nketiah made the choice to represent England, accepting his first-ever invitation.

"I had an aspiration to play here, and like I said, once the call-up was there and the offer was on the table, it was really hard to turn down. I feel that it is the natural progression for me at this stage," Nketiah said.

Nketiah is now poised for his senior debut with England when they face Poland in their first game of the break against Ukraine on September 9, 2023. His decision to represent England rather than Ghana marks a significant moment in his international career.