VIDEO: Edwin Gyasi scores after 14 seconds as CSKA Sofia win in Bulgarian top-flight

Edwin Gyasi scored after 14 seconds to help CSKA Sofia to a 3-1 win over Cherno More in the Bulgarian First League.

The Ghana winger was teed up inside the box and the 27-year-old lobbed the ball above the Cherno goalkeeper.

But his effort came off the side and he followed up to re-direct the ball into the twine for the opening goal.

Cherno More got the equalizer in the 14th minute courtesy a Vytautas Cerniauskas own goal.

CSKA Sofia will go ahead to pick the points thanks to goals from Kiril Despodov and Ruben Pinto.

Watch Edwin Gyasi's quick goal for CSKA Sofia in Bulgarian top-flight: