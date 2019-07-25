GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
VIDEO: Ema Boateng scores as LA Galaxy beat Mexican side in CONCACAF Leagues Cup

Published on: 25 July 2019
Ghanaian winger Emmanuel Boateng was on target as LA Galaxy beat Xolos de Tijuana to progress to the semi-final of the Leagues Cup. 

The 25-year old opened the scoring for the MLS side after deflecting a Kai Koreniuk cross in the 27th minute.

But Tijuana fought back almost immediately after a nice play in and outside the box ended with Ariel Nahuelpan leveling the score.

The Mexicans were then unlucky not to take the lead on several occasions but would eventually capitalize at the stroke of halftime, as Washington Camacho would rifle in the go-ahead goal for the Fronterizos.

After the break, Dave Romney took advantage of an  Efrain Alvarez corner to level the scores at 2-2.

 

