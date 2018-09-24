GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 24 September 2018
VIDEO: Ema Boateng scores sublime goal as La Galaxy thump Seattle Sounders in MLS
Ema Boateng

Emmanuel Boateng was on target for LA Galaxy who beat Seattle Sounders 3-0 on Sunday at the StubHub Center to keep hopes of a playoff spot alive.

He scored with a left footed shot from inside the box.

Boateng capitalized on an errant touch from Sounders defender Roman Torres in the box to score his second goal of the season.

Ola Kamara drew a penalty from Brad Smith nine minutes in, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic stepped up to score the spot kick to give the Galaxy an early lead.

Kamara then doubled the lead five minutes before halftime, as he tapped in Romain Alessandrini's low cross.

Boateng was making his eighth appearance for Galaxy and it was his second goal of the regular season.

He was replaced in the 72nd minute by Sheanon Williams.

 

