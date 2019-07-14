VIDEO: Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu trains for the first time with new club Hellas Verona

Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has trained with Hellas Verona for the first time since completing a loan move from Udinese.

The Ghana international joined his new teammates at training hours after sealing the deal on Saturday.

Hellas Verona have the option to make the move a permanent one after the end of the season.

He has been on the books of Udinese since 2010 and spent a season on loan at Bursaspor in Turkey.

Last season Badu lasted only 161 minutes on the pitch due to injuries and so Hellas Veron can give him more game time.

Watch Badu train with new club Hellas Verona